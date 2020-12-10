No Christmas lunch for Mariental’s senior citizens

The Mariental Municipality will not host the mayor’s annual Christmas party for senior citizens this year due to financial constraints, a statement released on Wednesday said.

It said not enough funds were generated to host the event.

“In lieu of the annual Christmas party this year, the council decided that the municipality will make a donation to the Mariental Sacred Heart Hospice,” the statement said.

Contacted for comment, Chief Executive Officer Paul Nghiwelepo said the municipality usually receives donations, but this year financial support was not as forthcoming as before.

“Given that this was a tough year economically for businesses, very few companies contributed and we decided to rather make a donation to the hospice. Last year we had between 800 and 900 senior citizens at our Christmas party, and with the little we have would not have managed,” Nghiwelepo said.

He said what the municipality received annually usually determines what they give the senior citizens during the event.

“Normally we give a dry food hamper, meat, vegetables and a meal, but this year it will not be possible,” he stated.

Nghiwelepo noted that the Sacred Heart Hospice will receive N.dollars 25 000 next week.

The hospice is managed by the Roman Catholic Church.

