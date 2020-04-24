No decision taken on COVID-19 pandemic document: Steenkamp

No decision has yet been taken on the ‘Education sector response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) pandemic’ document which proposes four calendar options that were shared with the stakeholders, executive director of Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp said.

Steenkamp in a media statement availed to Nampa o Thursday said that regrettably, it has come to the ministry’s attention that the same document is being circulated widely and prematurely through various mediums of communication.

“The ministry wishes to assure the nation at large that so far no final decision has been taken on the issue as the document in question is still a working document under deliberation. It is, however, the ministry’s intention to remain in continuous engagement with all our key stakeholders and strengthen our communication while we continuously review, monitor and manage the current situation in mitigation of the effect of COVID-19 on the education sector,” she said.

Steenkamp added that in these trying times, the ministry will remain focused on its mandate of ensuring quality, equitable and inclusive education and ensure that all efforts of the ministry are geared towards the best interest of learners and the nation at large.

The ministry as a government institution is required to follow a national planning approach that requires the state to consults widely stakeholders whenever there are key decisions to be made which may involve major policy shift that would have a bearing on the social-economic well-being of the citizens.

“Given the volatility of our situation as dictated by the Coronavirus, the ministry remains open to further public input and as such welcomes individuals or entities with constructive suggestions or inputs to submit such to the ministry,” said Steenkamp.

Steenkamp added that consultations with stakeholders are necessary to raise awareness amongst all stakeholders, seek for buy-in and create ownership of decisions that may be taken to ensure the best possible outcomes for all involved.

Source: Namibia Press Agency