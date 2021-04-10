No money to build Ondangwa hospital: Shangula

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said there is still no funding to construct the envisioned Ondangwa district hospital aimed to provide relief to the overwhelmed Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

Shangula was responding to questions on Thursday in the National Assembly by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Johannes Martin, on whether government is still committed to pursue the dream of constructing a referral hospital in Ondangwa or its surrounding areas to cater to the northern population, a project that was budgeted for in the 2017/18 Mid-Term Expenditure Framework.

Shangula said the ministry is still committed to several developmental projects including construction of a district hospital in Ondangwa, an academic hospital for research and training in the same area, an intermediate hospital in the Khomas Region, Nkurenkuru district hospital, Otjiwarongo regional referral hospital and a radiotherapy facility at the Oshakati hospital.

Shangula noted that however, for the past three years, their annual allocation for infrastructure development was about N.dollars 300 million which primarily went into constructing new and upgrading clinics, upgrading of health centres and various components of hospitals.

“Since 2016 the ministry has been in consultation with the finance ministry on financing the projects. Investments from the private sector into the health sector is challenging with regards to return on investment, the ministry will however continue to engage the finance ministry to find a funding model for the social sector for the projects to be realised,” he said.

Shangula updated that for the two different projects planned for Ondangwa, an actual site for the academic school has not yet been identified but should be located within Ondangwa as per Cabinet decision, while for the district hospital the town council allocated 19 hectares of land to the ministry at no cost.

“The conditions were however that the ministry cover compensation of homesteads within the boundary of development and the amount for compensation is N.dollars 1.2 million. The compensation has not yet been effected,” Shangula said.

He said the ministry thus far spent N.dollars 4 million conducting several studies including feasibility studies.

Source: Namibia Press Agency