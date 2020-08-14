No need for businesses to re-apply for essential service certificate

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade said all businesses that were issued with an Essential Services Certificates by the ministry during the stage one of the State of Emergency do not have to re-apply as those certificates are still valid for the duration of the State of Emergency period.

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday announced that the entire country will revert to stage three of the COVID-19 State of Emergency for a period of 16 days as from midnight on Wednesday, 12 August.

However local authorities areas of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Arandis, Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth remain under stage two of the State of Emergency regulations.

The ministry in a statement on Thursday said that during stage 3, all businesses are operating within the restricted areas, however, an essential service certificates is only applicable when getting into or out of the restricted area.

It adds that new applications will only be issued provided permission is granted by the Namibian Police Force.

‘The ministry implores all businesses to ensure that they take personal responsibility and adhere to all measures aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods of their clients and for the good of the country’s economy,’ said the statement.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY