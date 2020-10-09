No progress made in Havana cases: NamPol

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has not yet made any progress in tracing and arresting suspects in the Havana informal settlement rape and murder cases, Head of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Moritz !Naruseb said.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, !Naruseb said the police are trying to get members of the public to come forth with information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

He said they do not currently have credible information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“We are still investigating from our side. If any person, any member of the public is out there with any information regarding the Havana incidents, we would like them to contact us. We will keep their identity confidential. Up to this day the public has not come out with information although we requested them to assist via the media,” !Naruseb said.

The cases being investigated are the rape of a 12-year-old-girl and murder of a man who came to the aid of his sister who was also raped at Windhoek’s Havana informal settlement.

The suspects are wanted in connection with Wanaheda CR 436/09/2020 – rape, housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery and assault through threatening and CR 565/02/2020 – rape, theft and murder.

Source: Namibia Press Agency