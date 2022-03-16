No proper consultation before proclamation of Bwabwata: Dyakugha

Ombudsman Advocate Basilius Dyakugha said no proper consultation was done when government decided to proclaim the Bwabwata area in the Kavango East Region a national park.

Dyakugha made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday following the dissatisfaction of the communities that live there, who want government to revisit the Cabinet decision of 1999 that no cattle be allowed in the Bwabwata National Park or any other game park in the north-east.

“I understand that every species in our nature, particularly the wildlife, is of great value to this country but definitely, everything on this planet should be managed by humans who live there because they survive from these resources,” he said.

He said it is important to note that Africans have been conservationists themselves for generations and that the communities that live near the area are no exception.

He said it is a fact that people were living in the Mahango core area and the whole of the Bwabwata National Park before it was proclaimed.

“The community in that area can testify to it, including the Khwe San people, that there was no proper consultation when government decided to proclaim the Bwabwata area as a game park without considering the fact that there was no space given for the people who live there and how they will survive,” he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism is mostly concentrating on theory conservation, which he said is based on tertiary education, while ignoring the needs of human beings who live in those areas.

The Ombudsman said the ministry must be creative by supporting the community to live with wildlife.

“Wildlife conflict had been there for many years and can be mitigated by zoning of land. The ministry should have come up with plans to build large man-made lakes in the park to divert some of the animals from the river away from the community,” Dyakugha said.

Meanwhile the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs is in the Kavango East Region to undertake a fact-finding visit to the Bwabwata National Park from 14 March to 16 March 2022.

Their visit is a response to a petition submitted by the Hambukushu Traditional Authority last October on the Cabinet decision of 1999.

Spokesperson of the committee, Rafael Hangula, told Nampa the committee will start by meeting the Hambukushu Fumu and the Hambukushu Traditional Authority, as well as affected community members on Tuesday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency