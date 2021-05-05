No public gathering for Nujoma’s birthday celebration

There will be no public gathering to celebrate former president Sam Nujoma’s 92nd birthday, senior special assistant in the office of the founding president, Paul Shipale, said on Wednesday.

Nujoma’s birthday is on 12 May and this is the second year in a row that it is not celebrated publicly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shipale in a statement said in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government and given that the elderly are in the vulnerable category of people susceptible to COVID-19, there will not be any public gathering to celebrate the founding president’s birthday.

“In this regard, anyone with a congratulatory message and well wishes is kindly encouraged to send them to the office,” he stated.

Nujoma was born on 12 May 1929 at Ongandjera in northern Namibia.

He was Namibia’s president from independence in 1990 until 2005.

Source: Namibia Press Agency