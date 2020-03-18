No rubbish removal in Khorixas for five months

Khorixas residents have expressed disappointment with the town council about the removal of solid waste that is dumped in the streets of the town's location.

Solid waste has not been removed for more than five years, residents told Nampa upon inquiry on Wednesday.

One of the residents, Danny //Kheiseb said that he has laid a complaint with the council to remove the solid waste in front of his residence as some persons also dump dead dogs and cats on it causing a bad smell.

“I do not know what do to anymore. People are dumping whatever they like here. The smell of decomposing dogs and cats are still in the air. It is very unhygienic for us that are living nearby and we would like the town council to remove this sold waste dump as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that the dump is very high and is now blocking the road which could accidents as there is a crèche of children under the age of five nearby.

One of the residents, Selma Naris said that it seems that the residents have been paying for basics services such as the removal of solid waste from the street but removing waste seem to be a constant problem for the council.

“We are now sick of tired of this waste, it makes the streets look like there is no town council and it even looks like we the residents do not pay for basic services. I have brought this complaint up several times with the official at the town council but nothing is being done. They are never giving us concrete answers,” she fumed.

Maria dams said that all she advocates for is the removal of solid waste in the streets since last year.

“Just look at how big this waste dump is. I don’t want to talk a lot but I am hoping that it be removed as soon as possible,” she said.

When contacted for a comment Chief Executive Officer of KTC, Andreas /Howoseb has said his office is aware of the complaints.

“We have started with setting up a task team to remove these waste from the streets, it will be removed after the next two years. The only challenge now is that the truck used to, load this waste is at the Natis office for the licence to be renewed, once the licence is renewed we will start removing the waste from the streets,” said /Howoseb.

Source: Namibia Press Agency