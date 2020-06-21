No tariff increases for Walvis Bay pensioners

The Municipality of Walvis Bay has announced a zero tariff increase for the elderly in the re-tabling of the Operation Budget and Tariffs 2020/2021.

In an extra-ordinary Council meeting that was held on Friday, the Municipality of Walvis Bay Chief Executive Officer MurongaHaingura said that the operation budget for 2020/2021 financial year amounts to N. dollar 600 268 567 million.

Haigura indicated that the following adjustments are applicable to the senior citizens.

Water: Adjustments from the current 20 to 30 units per month, at a subsidised cost of N. dollar 12,47 per unit, compared to an average N. dollar 21,98 per unit charged for a typical residential tariff.

Sewage: N. dollar 5,18 per unit of water consumed, compared to N. dollar 7,66 per unit of water charged for typical residential tariff.

Refuse removal charges: N. dollar 64,91 per month, compared to 202,18 charged for a residential tariff.

The tariffs for the 2020/2021 financial year for all operation services where adopted as per the Local Authority Act, 1992 (Act No.23 of 1992), to be effective from the date of publication in the Government Gazette.

In a letter addressed from the Walvis Bay Urban Constituency Councillor Knowledge Ipinge to the Major of Walvis Bay, Ipinge expressed his gratitude to the Municipality of Walvis Bay.

“I am extremely pleased to have witnessed the following tariff adjustments for the 2020/2021 financial year,” Ipinge said.

Source:Namibia Press Agency