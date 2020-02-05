No tender for Etosha fence renovation: Shifeta

Environment and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta on Wednesday took a swipe at some of the government's tendering processes, saying it was a way of enriching middlemen who do half-baked work for the government.

The minister made these remarks during the first staff meeting where he addressed employees of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET).

To justify this, Shifeta said his ministry chose to revamp the about 800 kilometers fence around the Etosha National Park which past estimates projected it to cost taxpayers around N.dollars 500 million.

Latest projections have posited the elephant- and predator-proof fence around Etosha National Park and managing the human-wildlife conflict to cost the government around N.dollars 170 million in 2018 according to media reports.

Shifeta said employees of his ministry and volunteers will work on the renovation of the park as opposed to leaving it the hands of tenderpreneurs.

We are no longer interested in tendering. This tendering is just a way of giving away money [to the middlemen]. They don't [even] do proper jobs, he said.

The minister reiterated that the MET has what it takes to do the job itself.

Now we are going to do it ourselves. Watch us, he said adding that the equipment needed to repair and electrify the entire fence around the park have already been procured.

This, he said, is also part of the government's conservation efforts to ensure that potential poachers do not have access to some of the endangered wildlife which is facing extinction such as rhinos.

Further, Shifeta urged those tasked with wildlife protection and the ministry's anti-poaching unit to remain vigilant and patriotic in the execution of the duties.

Be patriotic. Say no to temptation. [I know that] many of you are patriotic. Without you being patriotic, we would not these iconic species, he said.

Another area of focus for then MET this year is to ensure that its employees adhere to the ethos of transparency, hard work, accountability and zero tolerance of corruption.

Corrupt activities are not good for this country and will not be tolerated in this ministrymanagers [must] ensure that your staff is in the office on time. If you are not in the office, you are just like those who are stealing [from this country], he said.

