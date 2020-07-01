No wage increment and bonuses for NBL employees

As a result of the COVID-19 impact on business operations and sales, no wage increases will be paid to Namibia

Breweries Limited (NBL) employees for the 2021 financial year while no bonuses would be considered during 2020.

The zero wage increase for the 2021 financial year (01 July 2020 – 30 June 2021) and no bonuses payable for 2020 is part of the cost cutting

measures adopted by NBL during stage one and two of the countrywide lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost cutting measures were introduced to avoid retrenchment of employees; on this basis an agreement on removal of wage increases and

bonuses for the 2021 financial year was signed with Namibia Food Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) mid-last month.

NBL, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, allegedly employees more than 900 employees and the singed agreement, affects 431 NBL

employees.

A media statement issued by the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group on Tuesday said, NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk in a statement during the

early stages of the lockdown period assured employees that retrenchments as a result of the liquor industry shutdown at that stage, would be an

absolute last resort, therefore the company has instituted various cost cutting measures including salary reductions of executives while the rest of the

employees have thus far continued to receive their full payments.

The O&L Group Human Capital Manager and Employee Relations, Johannes Kangandjera said the discussions were tough but constructive.

“Employee representatives were accommodating of the situation the company finds itself in, as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns. The parties

thoroughly understand the impact of COVID-19 on business and are cognizant of its repercussions,” ha said.

He added saying employee safety and business sustainability remains their focus, and their decisions are driven by the purpose of creating a future,

enhancing life.

NBL Fulltime Shop Steward, Asalia Mushinga expressed satisfaction in the negotiation process saying their good relationship with management of

the company contributed significantly to the negotiation process.

“We understand the position the company finds itself in, and accept the fate of the next financial year with regards to increases and bonuses. At this

point, job security and a fixed monthly salary is more important,” she added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency