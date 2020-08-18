Non-compliance with curfew regulations remains a challenge: NamPol

The Namibian Police Force (Nampol) said the non-compliance with curfew regulations is still a challenge as some members of the public continue to move randomly within the set curfew time, among other violations.

The regulation limits the movement of people between 05h00 and 20h00 as part of Stage three of the State of Emergency and was introduced in the Erongo and Khomas regions on 12 August 2020 in order to suppress and stop further spread of COVID-19.

It will be effective until midnight on 28 August 2020.

NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a statement issued on Monday said other challenges the security cluster is facing is shebeens that continue to operate behind closed doors beyond the stipulated time.

‘However, with the curfew being a new kid to the regulations, the joint security cluster prioritised to educate and warn members of the public in that regard. Therefore, although, a few curfew violations were observed in the lockdown regions, issuance of fines was the last resort in incidents where utmost violation and defiance was evident,’ said Shikwambi.

She said that only five people were thus far issued with fines of N.dollars 2000 each for contravening regulations of the prohibition of the sale of alcohol in Erongo region, while in the Khomas region the police focused more on education campaigns.

Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa region, as well as Rehoboth in the Hardap region, are other towns that reverted back to stage three of the State of Emergency and affected by the curfew.

Source: Namibia Press Agency