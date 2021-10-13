Nored announces power outage in Kunene on Sunday

The Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) has announced that some parts of the Kunene region areas will be without electricity on Sunday from 07h00 to 18h00.

Nored, in a public notice issued on Wednesday, said that NamPower will replace wooden crossarms with steel crossarms poles while also carrying out maintenance on other apparatus. Nored will thus also do maintenance on the lone and tie in new customers on the electricity grid.

The power interruption will affect the following places; Opuwo Township, Okondaunue, Orokapwe, Ondore, Orumana, Orokapare, Alpha, Otuvero, NBC tower, Otjerunda, Mr Jacky Hotel, Omakange, Okorosave, Okaoko Otavi, Otuani, Otjomatemba, Sesfomntein, Otjindakwi, WaramQuelle, Khowarib, Otjapitjapi, Ombombo, Oruvandjai, Otjokavare, Werda Gate, Otjivese, Oukongo, Ombazu, Okondaurie, Ohandungu, Oruhona, Epembe, Ehomba, Kunene river lodge, Otjimuhaka, Otjijandjasemo and Okangwati village.

Nored further warned customers to treat all power sockets as live for the duration, as power shall be restored without prior notification.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency