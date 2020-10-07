Nored awards bursaries to three students

The Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) on Tuesday awarded bursaries worth N.dollars 270 000 to three students studying at the University of Namibia (UNAM) and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The event was held at the company’s head office at Ondangwa.

The beneficiaries are Teopolina Ndeshilile (Bachelor of Accounting first-year student at UNAM), Stephanus Nanduwa (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering first-year student at UNAM) and Nedved Muleke (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering first-year student at NUST).

Nored Chief Executive Officer Fillemon Nakashole in a statement read on his behalf indicated that each student will receive a bursary to the value of N.dollars 90 000 every year.

The amount will cover registration and tuition fees, book fees, transport, accommodation and meals.

Nakashole said 154 applications were received for bursaries for this financial year and the three students were selected based on, amongst others, their academic performance and financial need.

He added that the Nored bursaries form part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme and meant to contribute to Namibia’s economic and social development.

Accepting his bursary, Nanduwa expressed appreciation and pledged to continue working hard to succeed in his studies.

Source: Namibia Press Agency