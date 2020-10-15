Northern businessman ‘Nambango’ dies

Renowned northern businessman, Johannes Haidika ‘Nambango’ Shihepo, died in a Windhoek hospital on Tuesday.

He was aged 64.

His cousin Peter Mbome confirmed to Nampa on Thursday that Shihepo was admitted to the hospital earlier this week due to a serious illness.

Mbome said besides being known for being a businessman, Shihepo was a freedom fighter during the liberation war and returned to Namibia from exile at the dawn of independence and started to be an entrepreneur in 1993.

He owned a chain of business outlets branded as Onambango at Oshikango, Omafo, Ohangwena, Ondangwa, Oniipa and Oshakati.

Shihepo’s wife, Paulina, died in 2012.

“Mr Shihepo (Haidika) will be remembered as a celebrated business leader both at home and abroad for his illustrious contribution that transformed Namibia, especially the retail sector, into a multi-business conglomerate,” Tomas Iindji, former chairperson of the Northern Business Chamber, said in a statement on Thursday.

Iindji noted that Haidika was known as an outspoken person and good negotiator and contributed a lot to the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the north.

Haidika’s burial is scheduled to take place on 24 October at Ohaingu village in the Ohangwena Region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency