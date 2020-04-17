Northern traditional authorities donate N.dollars 70 000 to COVID-19 fight

Eight northern traditional authorities of Uukwambi, Oukwanyama, Ondonga, Ongandjera, Ombalantu, Uukwaluudhi, Uukolonkadhi and Ombadja have sponsored a combined amount of N.dollars 70 000 towards the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Namibia.

The authorities are also known as Aawambo Traditional Authorities (ATAs). Chairperson of the ATAs and Chief of Uukwambi Traditional Authority (UTA), Herman Iipumbu officially handed over the sponsorship to Oshana regional governor Elia Irimari on the occasion held at Ongwediva here on Thursday.

Handing over the sponsorship, Iipumbu said the donation demonstrates the said authorities’ solidarity in the fight against the globally-feared COVID-19.

‘The traditional leaders saw the need to assist the nation in the fight against the pandemic that is fast infecting many people in the world and as such, our people need to be protected,’ Iipumbu pointed out.

He pointed out that Uukwambi, Oukwanyama, Ondonga, Ongandjera, Ombalantu and Uukolonkadhi traditional authorities each contributed N.dollars 10 000, while Uukwaluudhi and Ombadja donated N.dollars 5 000 each.

Iipumbu has at the same time pledge their support to the government in ensuring that the communities in their respective authorities are provided with the information and are adhering to the COVID-19 containment measures and State of Emergency regulations.

“The fight against COVID-19 calls for all stakeholders’ concerted efforts if the country is to move past this period of the pandemic, which has caused so much stagnation and devastation within the communities,” Irimari stated whilst receiving the sponsorship.

The governor noted that the N.dollars 70 000 donation to government from ATAs comes at the right time and will be used exclusively for the purpose of combating further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Irimari used the same occasion to announce the Shipanga Medical Supplies’ donation of 352 mosquito nets to the Oshana Region Council of which the majority goes to the San community of Okaukuejo in the Etosha National Park.

Namibia’s COVID-19 infection remain at 16 confirmed cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency