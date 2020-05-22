Noted faces difficulties with sourcing electrical inputs

Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) is currently experiencing difficulties with acquiring key electrical apparatus, equipment and materials used for consumer electricity connections, said the company’s head of corporate communications and marketing, Simon Lukas.

Lukas said as his response to the public complaints that Nored, as the company responsible of distributing electricity to consumers in the regions of Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Kavango East, Zambezi, Kavango West, Omusati and a part of Kunene, is failing to deliver services on demand.

The headman of Omhedi yaMwoombola of Oukwanyama traditional district in the Ohangwena Region, Vilho Shimooshili, is one of the complainants.

“I paid N.dollars 168 000 to Nored the past 8 months to electrify my homestead, but the company could not deliver the service up to now,” explained Shimooshili in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday.

He argued that being the sole company to distribute electricity in the said regions, Nored sees no need of delivering the service on time due to its monopoly.

According to Shimooshili, Nored only managed to arrange for an erection of a pole on his crop field the past two weeks and no further service was delivered since then.

“It seems Nored is at easy to receive money from applicants, but fails to honour its mandate of distributing electricity to the needy community,” Shimooshili complained.

However, Lukas noted that the situation is beyond Nored control due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) effect and at the same time pleaded with the customers to bear with the company.

“Although electricity is declared as an essential service, there are currently challenges in the manufacturing, supplying and delivering of electrical goods from the suppliers,” he narrated.

Lukas said the manufacturers and suppliers of electrical goods, who are mostly not locals, have to abide by the COVID-19 measures implemented in their respective countries.

Source: Namibia Press Agency