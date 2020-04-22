NovaNam donates fish to vulnerable Nami#Nûs Constituency members

NovaNam Group of Companies on Monday donate fish worth N.dollars 40 000 to the Nami#Nûs Constituency.

In a statement to Nampa on Tuesday, NovaNam said to further strengthen the fight against the further spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the company decided to donate 3,000 Kilogrammes of fish for vulnerable members of the constituency.

“We are all aware of the difficult challenges facing our country and the globe in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic, as a responsible citizen, NovaNam has heeded government’s call to play its part, by donating fish to the needy members of our society to help them boost their immunology,” said the statement.

It said NovaNam maintained its commitment to support such noble initiatives which is for the greater good of Namibia and the health of its citizens.

Speaking at the handing over Nami#Nûs Constituency councillor, Jan Scholtz extended a word of appreciation towards NovaNam adding that the fish will be used to supplement the drought relief programme.

“We thank you for your efforts and we hope other companies will also follow the good example, the fish have come at the right time when people need food, during this time many households have limited food, as many lost their income because of the COVID-19 regulations,” he said.

There are about 900 people registered for the drought relief programmes in Nami#Nûs Constituency.

