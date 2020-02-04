NPL appeal set for Supreme Court hearing

The appeal case between the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and the FIFA Normalisation Committee at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) is set to be heard tomorrow at the Supreme Court of Namibia on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by the Marketing Manager and Public Relations Officer of the NPL Andre Gariseb to Nampa on Tuesday.

The appeal hearing follows an urgent application that was filed by the NPL who wanted to force the Namibia Football Association (NFA) International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) to reinstate them as a member following their suspension on 01 October.

At that, the NPL had alleged that it was suspended unlawfully October by the NC and therefore sought the court's assistance to have the suspension lifted.

They also wanted the court to set aside the extra-ordinary congress which was planned for and took place on 09 November 2019 and instruct the NFA to provide them (NPL) with the rules and method to be used to promote and relegate clubs to and from different NFA leagues for the 2019/20 season.

However, Acting Judge Eileen Rakow threw out the case with costs, saying the courts have no jurisdiction over football matters.

The NC was represented by Advocate Tinashe Chibwana under the instructions of Mbushandje Ntinda, while the NPL was represented by Advocate Gerson Narib, advised by James Diedricks.

The NPL's appeal was filed before the Supreme Court on the penultimate day of 2019 after the clubs concluded that their case had not been properly heard by the High Court.

Source: Namibia Press Agency