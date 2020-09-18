NQA CEO’s attempted murder case withdrawn

The attempted murder case of Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) Chief Executive Officer, Franz Gertze, who was accused of shooting his wife Anittha Gertze six times, was withdrawn on Thursday.

A court order issued by the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court stated that the case was withdrawn after the Prosecutor General (PG) declined to prosecute Gertze due to lack of evidence.

Gertze was arrested in November 2019 for shooting his wife at their house in Windhoek’s Pionierspark residential area and she was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

He was released from police custody two weeks later after paying bail of N.dollars 5 000. The bail money was returned to him on Thursday after the PG dropped the charges against him.

Upon her recovery, during police investigations, Anittha told the police she was withdrawing the case because her husband did not shoot her intentionally and she was shot when she tried to take the gun away from him when he tried to shoot himself.

The case was then handed over to the PG to decide whether to prosecute Gertze.

Source: Namibia Press Agency