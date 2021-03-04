The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Wednesday received 70 hand-washing stations and 100 litres of sanitiser from the Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) to be used at selected schools countrywide.

The stations will be equally distributed to 10 regions including Khomas, Oshana, Otjozondjupa, Ohangwena, Kunene, Oshikoto, Omusati, Kavango West, Kavango East and Zambezi.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Faustina Caley, said the ministry has ensured that schools are ready for the resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning. However, as much as the ministry is trying, there are still cases reported at schools and one positive case is one too many.

The donation, she said, will therefore contribute to the safety of learners, while vowing that the units will be used for their intended purpose and to benefit the Namibian child.

“As per the COVID-19 protocols, sanitising is one of the core requirements and your donation will without any doubt contribute to keeping our learners safe,” she said, adding that the ministry will remain steadfast in the quest to ensuring that the right of every child’s education is protected, whilst also ensuring that all precautions are taken to protect the lives of learners, teachers and all support staff in the education institutions.

Caley further called on education stakeholders to supplement the government’s efforts, stating that society needs to join hands in ensuring children’s safety at schools.

On her part, NRCS Acting Secretary-General Namu Nkosi Musulwe stated that the donation was made under the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' #COVID-19 project.

“It is from this background that NRCS decided to donate 70 hand-washing stations to Namibian schools, to contribute to the hygiene education and practice at schools as a prevention measure for the pandemic,” Musulwe said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency