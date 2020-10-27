NRCS launches two outreach projects in Erongo

The Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) on Monday launched two outreach projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and households affected by the pandemic.

The projects include livelihood grants worth N.dollars 500 which will be donated to 1 200 vulnerable households, which is to be repeated to the same households for another two months, as part of the NRCS’s COVID-19 Response Plan.

Additionally, the society also started to distribute hygiene packs to 154 households which will be completed in the next two weeks.

NRCS Board Chairperson Dr Rosa Persendt said the donation was done to allow selected households to take care of their most urgent needs, especially those related to food and hygiene.

“As standard Red Cross practice, we will implement a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation programme, which will include assessment activities during and after the intervention. We practice integrity in the way that we provide and receive support and accept individual and collective responsibility within the organisation,” Persendt noted.

In addition, the NRCS which only recently started operating in the Erongo Region, emphasised safety and protection aspects when developing modalities and mechanisms of community engagement, distribution strategies and points for assistance.

Deputy Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Bernadette Jagger at the same occasion stated that over the past 10 years, humanitarian aid spending has tripled as a result of the many natural disasters affecting communities.

“It is therefore important that humanitarians and development actors work together to transcend the humanitarian-development divide. Disaster management follows a logical, integrated and progressive sequence of activities, a cycle of preparedness and action. We must also improve at anticipating where a crisis might occur and not wait for it to happen and only then trigger emergency responses,” Jagger said.

As part of the projects, the Namibia Red Cross already supported the households affected by the fire accident in Twaloloka with 60 family tents and 155 family kits as immediate relief assistance.

One of the beneficiaries Stephanus Itana, whose income comes from selling scrap metal collected from the dumpsite in Walvis Bay, told Nampa in an interview that he is overwhelmed that he was chosen as a beneficiary, as the hygiene pack will make a great impact within his family.

“My family, who are all in the north are going to appreciate this pack very much as it has been hard to provide all that is necessary for them. I am truly grateful to the NRCS,” he said.

