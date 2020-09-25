NRU appoints interim CEO

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) on Friday announced the appointment of Theodore Grunewald as its interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the next six months.

Grunewald who worked as a member of the Namibian diplomatic corps since independence in countries such as Sweden, Russia, China, India and South Africa, is taking over from Mervin Green who was the acting CEO of the union.

Addressing the media here on Friday, NRU president Corrie Mensah said they advertised the position earlier this year and candidates who met the basic job requirements and specifications were shortlisted for the vacant position following an assessment and consultation with World Rugby.

“Taking into consideration the strategic initiatives that was agreed upon with World Rugby to be implemented during the next Rugby World Cup cycle, Theodore Grunewald was appointed as interim CEO on contract with effect from 07 September 2020,” Mensah said.

He added that Grunewald is an astute and seasoned former Namibia rugby player, sport administrator and has good exposure in international relations.

Mensah told the media that the NRU did not find a suitable candidate for the position but Grunewald met most of the requirements, hence the reason he was given a six months contract to see if he meets all the union’s key performance areas.

“The was no legacy programme after the World Cup, therefore when all our foreign staff members left there were no Namibians empowered and NRU is now working on a way to empower locals,” he said.

Mensah stated that there might be Namibians qualified to do the job of CEO but NRU might not be able to afford their asking salary.

Grunewald told the media that he will use the experience gained while working as a member of the Namibian diplomatic corps in marketing the rugby union.

“I am really impressed with the dynamics of the team working at NRU and I am confident we will work well in achieving the goals that have been set by the team,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency