NSC appoints committee to look into football matters

The government, through the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), has appointed a committee tasked with solving the ongoing football dispute within a month.

The committee is made up of RoswithaGamachas a legal expert in the Attorney General’s Office; NSC board member Thomas Mbeeli; HerithaNankoleMuyoba, a governance expert; rugby sports administrator Walter Don; Bro-Matthew Shinguadja, the Executive Director in the labour ministry and Stanley Mutoya, the current chief executive officer of Region Five.

The committee’s appointment was announced by NSC Chairperson Joel Mathews at a media conference on Wednesday. He said the committee members were appointed through a vetting system, based on their expertise and knowledge of sports matters.

“We hope they will help bring the situation to normal. We believe that these members will ensure that there will be progress in football,” Mathews said.

The committee, he noted, will deal with the football issues holistically, saying the aim of this intervention should solely be in the best interest of football, hence the committee should be supported by all involved.

Speaking at the same media conference, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero said football is a national sports code which must be at the forefront of the government’s developmental initiatives.

“It is essential to underline that the ministry aims to bring long-lasting harmony and peace in the football fraternity towards achieving national development objective and for the betterment of all athletes in the Namibian House,” she said.

Namibian football has been in the doldrums for the past two years after the former Executive Committee failed to hold an elective congress in 2018.

FIFA then stepped in and installed a normalisation committee which ran the office from February 2019 until February 2020 before handing over power to the newly elected executives led by RangaHaikali.

Meanwhile the normalisation committee had suspended one of their members, the NPL.

The new NFA Exco then expelled the NPL, who then sought to be registered as an independent member.

The committee is appointed in terms of subsection (5) five of section (8) eight of the Sports Act of 2014, which says the commission is not relieved of any power but allows it to delegate some of its duties to an appointed committee. The committee will present their findings and recommendations to the Sports Ministry at the end of their task.

