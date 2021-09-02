NSC launches Sports Awards

The 18th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards was officially launched here Thursday by Sport, Youth and National Service Minister, Agnes Tjongarero.

In her remarks, Tjongarero said the awards have definitely gone from strength to strength, as evidenced by the Namibia Sports Commission’s (NSC) ability to host them outside the Khomas region on two other occasions (2018 in Swakopmund, and 2019 at Ondangwa).

“This year`s awards will combine both the athletic achievements in the years of 2020 and 2021, due to the challenges experienced under COVID19. We will celebrate the achievements of this remarkable group of people, who had to compete at various national and international arenas, notwithstanding the many impediments they had to face,” Tjongarero said.

She said the awards offer an opportunity for athletes and officials to be recognized, for their efforts to represent the country at local, regional, continental and international competitions.

The minister also commended corporate Namibia for their generosity in the aftermath of Team Namibia exploits at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, NSC chief administrator Fred Simataa Mwiya said the Namibian Sport Industry has shown the nation and the world that the country has talent.

“The 18 edition of this event has not been easy to plan due to the Covid 19 challenge. It affected our plans to reach the southern parts of Namibia, however, the team decided that no matter what challenges we encounter, a need to reward our athletes and federations and those who make it possible is needed, hence the award ceremony,” he explained.

The 2020/21 Namibia Annual Sports Awards are scheduled for 30 October in Windhoek.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency