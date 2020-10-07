NSFAF to cater for ICT gadgets for first-year students post-COVID-19

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund plans to continue providing first-year students with information and communication technology (ICT) gadgets once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, NSFAF acting Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Kandume has said.

Kandume in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the fund is aware of the challenges students face and it will make provision for laptops and pocket Wi-Fi devices for first-year students to make E-learning easier.

“Since there is already a programme in place to assist the neediest students who cannot afford such devices, we will be going forward with the programme post-COVID-19. However, we will be targeting first-year students so they will be able to use these gadgets for the duration of their studies,” he said.

NSFAF previously only provided students with funding for their studies but has now instituted a programme to provide needy students with laptops and internet connectivity devices, prompted by the online learning necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

The initiative was started as the government’s E-learning support to ensure that students who are most in need of it, have access to connectivity. Students whose studies are not funded by NSFAF are also assisted, provided that they enter into an agreement with the fund for repayment of the devices.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation on Monday launched the registration portal for the NSFAF data devices and laptops for students who are currently on Namibia Qualifications Authority Framework level 5.

Kandume explained that the devices to be provided to first-year students will be deducted from the non-tuition fees and students will pay only 50 per cent of the price of each gadget.

“The fund is aware of the situation on the ground regarding lack of ICT devices for some students. Students who are really in need of the devices will be assisted and the payment will be deducted from the non-tuition fee which will make it easier for the fund to also pay its debt with its suppliers in future,” he said.

