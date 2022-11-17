NTB and Gondwana collaborate to promote Namibian tourism destinations

The Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) in partnership with Gondwana Collection Namibia is hosting an educational tour to promote Namibia as a preferred vacation destination.

The eight-day tour started on Tuesday, with journalists and social media influencers from Ghana, Dubai and Botswana, amongst others, visiting tourism establishments at Sesriem, Sossusvlei, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

Gondwana founder Manni Goldbeck told Nampa on Wednesday Namibia is a unique tourist destination, firstly because it is located in Africa, which is a continent that many people overlook.

Namibia is also unique because it is a country of contrasts and is vast, with a small population.

Goldbeck said Namibia is also deeply purpose-driven.

“The purpose of this country is to make it better, to contribute to the creation of a new Namibia. We believe that by assisting people in becoming successful, the company will be successful. Diversity makes you stronger, as evidenced by the company’s employees. We respect nature, people and culture, and that is what we stand for,” he said.

According to Naushad Hussain of Travel Trendz International Dubai, the collaboration between NTB and Gondwana equals productivity and will mean more business for Namibia.

He described Namibia as a beautiful country that is distinct from the rest of Africa, but is undersold, which is unfortunate given its tourism potential.

“Namibia is a beautiful country, clean and well-organised, but I believe it is undervalued. I sell and promote international travel destinations. I see the potential this country has because the destinations are diverse, which basically gives the country all the ingredients it needs to succeed,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency