NUDO calls for postponement of upcoming elections

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) has called on the Electoral Commission of Namibia to postpone the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections are set for 25 November 2020.

NUDO Secretary-General Joseph Kauandenge at a media briefing here on Tuesday said it will be in the best interest of everyone if the elections are postponed and not held under the current circumstances while the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are constantly increasing.

“NUDO strongly believes there is a serious need for reflection and deep soul searching on the part of the government and the ECN to consider postponing these elections, and to not hold it under the current climate of death and misery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We owe it our people as leaders, both government and opposition, to put our people’s health above our own wants,” said Kauandenge.

He said he is yet to engage the electoral body because he is waiting to hear from other opposition political parties and hear what their stance on the matter is.

“It will not be possible for people to stand in long queues during supplementary registration and during the voting period, which can result in a high number of positive cases,” he said.

Kauandenge further criticised the government for putting the Khomas Region, including Okahandja and Rehoboth, under lockdown, which prevents people from travelling to other areas of the country unless they acquire travel permits.

Some people, he said, have to travel back to their respective constituencies to be registered for the upcoming local authority and regional elections.

“You are depriving Namibian people of their fundamental rights by confining them in a place under lockdown. These people have invested their interest in those constituencies and would like to vote for their leaders who they believe will uplift their communities,” said Kauandenge.

Contacted for comment, ECN Chief electoral and referenda officer Theo Mujoro, said the electoral body will go ahead with its planned activities as all the preventative measures are in place like grouping people into 10 per queue in order to obverse social distancing.

Source: Namibia Press Agency