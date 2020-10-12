Nudo endorses candidates for November elections

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) on Sunday endorsed its councillors who were elected by party members to contest the November Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

The party at its headquarters in Opuwo endorsed nine councillors for the said elections for two constituencies in the region, which are the Opuwo rural and Opuwo urban constituencies.

Speaking at the occasion, Nudo Kunene Regional Coordinator Kaipitirue Hiatjiua said the party decided to contest only the two constituencies where they believe they have the most support.

“We have evaluated ourselves and us challenging for all seven constituencies at this time is futile. We have the party’s stronghold in Kunene from the Opuwo rural and Opuwo urban constituencies,” added Hiatjiua.

Also speaking at the event was Nudo Secretary-General Joseph Kaundenge, who urged the contesting councillors to start mobilising party supporters and to ensure that they have the necessary documents to vote.

Nudo president Utjiua Muinjangue stated that after 30 years, the government has achieved little in the Kunene Region in terms of development.

She pointed out that in all constituencies governed by Nudo, development is however evident as the party has improved water provision and roads, and rehabilitated health facilities.

“It is time for Nudo to resuscitate its culture of collectiveness. We want to unite the party, bring in investors and encourage more female participants,” Muinjangue noted.

Participants elected Kapukatua Kuvare to contest the Opuwo Rural Constituency councillor position, while Mbomii Humu will stand for the Opuwo Urban Constituency.

Nudo also elected candidates for the Opuwo local authority elections. They are Japaivi Mbinge, Iihamisa Kavari, Renathe Tjauira, Hamanja Tjijombo, Ndino Kakuva, Benitha Tjikotoke and Uatuakumue Jakurama.

Source: Namibia Press Agency