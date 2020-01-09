Nudo endorses Kuvare for Opuwo Rural constituency by- elections

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) held its internal election on Monday to finalise the party's candidate for the upcoming Opuwo Rural Constituency by-election.

NUDO party administrative officer in Opuwo Rural Constituency, Utjendja Mumbuu confirmed to Nampa that the party has chosen former chief administrative officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, water and Forestry in Kunene region, Kapukatua Kuvare to represent Nudo at the Opuwo rural constituency by- election set to take place in March.

Mumbuu said the internal election were held at Omombo and went smoothly. Kuvare is the only candidate that was endorsed by NUDO for March elections, she said.

The position of Opuwo Rural Constituency Councillor became vacant after the resignation of PDM's Kazeongere Tjeundo, who contested a seat in the National Assembly in last year's presidential and national assembly elections.

Kuvare who last year resigned from his post at the ministry to vie for a seat in the National assembly during the presidential and national assembly elections garnered 24 votes out the 30 votes cast. Only two candidates took part during the internal elections. Hariki Maundu got seven votes at second position.

Source: Namibia Press Agency