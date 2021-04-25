Nudo top nine dissolved

The interim top nine leadership of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) has been dissolved, with the party on Saturday holding its first central committee meeting since 2018.

The top nine, whose legitimacy over the affairs of Nudo has come under immense criticism by party members, were installed during Nudo’s watershed 2019 intraparty electoral congress which saw Utjiua Muinjangue elected as president.

The top nine was borne out of Resolution 10 of the congress, which remains the only known resolution from that electoral congress.

The decision to disband the top nine was announced by Muinjangue during the opening of Nudo’s central committee meeting on Saturday. The central committee is the highest decision-making body between congresses.

Chief among the issues topping the committee’s agenda is the election of Nudo’s about 28 member politburo which is, in essence, its executive committee.

“Today we are witnessing the conclusion of the congress’s Resolution 10 and therefore the end of the interim leadership arrangement, and assume a normal extended structural governance of our party,” Muinjangue said.

The top nine has been accused of running the party as if it was personal property as opposed to a mass-based movement.

An upbeat Muinjangue expressed confidence in the central committee, saying “I am looking forward to working with everyone in the leadership of Nudo.”

Muinjangue, who doubles as Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, would not end her opening statement without addressing something that has been a thorn in her flesh.

Since accepting the role, the first and only female leader to lead a political formation in Namibia has endured unprecedented criticism.

Senior figures in Nudo have accused her of being compromised as she de facto serves at the behest of Swapo’s leader, Hage Geingob, who is her appointing authority.

Muinjangue stated that her appointment gave Nudo the opportunity to serve in the Namibian government of the day.

“It was the strategic thought of the current leadership of the party and to accede to a position bestowed upon it by an opposition [Swapo] party president, that of being a deputy minister. It was the vision and aspiration of our late president Dr Kuama Riruako and equally the leadership that we have an opportunity to channel and execute the party manifesto.”

So bad are things in Nudo that some sections have called for Muinjangue’s removal as president and that she be recalled from the National Assembly.

According to Muinjangue, she accepted the role of deputy minister in order to provide superior logic and an alternative to issues on which the governing party has a deficiency.

