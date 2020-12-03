Nudo’s Theron elected as Gobabis Mayor

Elvire Theron of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), was on Wednesday elected and sworn in as the mayor of Gobabis.

Theron takes over from Liberius Kalili and she is deputized by Elwin Gariseb of the Swapo Party.

The new mayor was sworn in by Magistrate Eden Iyambo during a swearing-in ceremony of the new seven councilors who will govern the Gobabis municipality for the next five years.

While delivering her acceptance speech which she started with a scripture reading from the Bible, Theron said she wants to be the kind of mayor that serves together with the community.

“I am not here to fight anybody, I am here to bring transformation,” she said.

On the sideline of the ceremony, Theron told Nampa that teamwork and cooperation are very important, saying that while in office as mayor, she aims to steer towards cleaning up the town as well as looking into projects to empower the inhabitants, especially women and the youth.

“I am asking for cooperation and like I said this is not something that the council will do alone but it should be the community together with the council and only then will we achieve the goals that we want to achieve,” she concluded.

The council management committee was also elected during the ceremony and it comprises Dewaal Louw of the Gobabis Residents Association as the Chairperson, with Sylvester Mbinga of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) and Melba Tjozongoro of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) making up the committee.

Nona Goreses and Cornelius Tjizoo of Swapo party are ordinary members.

Meanwhile, the management committee chairperson, said one of the committee’s agenda during their tenure is to establish a good communication network through a community committee system, an initiative which will enable the management committee to know the exact needs of the people on the ground.

“Another thing is that I believe we really need to look at the upgrade of the infrastructure of the town even if it needs to be with external sponsors, we really need to look at upgrading our infrastructure,” said Louw.

Source: Namibia Press Agency