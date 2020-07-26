Nujoma concerned about current status of Swapo

Founding President, Sam Nujoma said the ruling Swapo party is now painfully at a crossroads as the dynamics and moral glues that have held the party together are sadly waning away before the eyes of those in it.

Nujoma made the remarks on Saturday at the party’s post-mortem meeting on the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly election saying besides Swapo losing for the first time 14 seats in those elections, the party seems to have lost the youth which is the backbone of any growing political party and this has serious implications for the party’s political growth and dominance.

‘If this trend continues, we might end up losing some of the strongholds of Swapo as it happened in Walvis Bay and when we narrowly won in Ondangwa,’ he cited.

Nujoma cautioned that it cannot be business as usual as if nothing wrong happened and called on the delegates to address this issue head-on in the meeting in order to save the party.

“Together we owe it to posterity to ensure that the Swapo we bequeath to succeeding generations tomorrow is far better and stronger than it is today. History will judge us harshly if we become accomplices in seeing Swapo going down to its knees in our lifetime,’ he said.

The Founding Father advised that the Swapo Party Constitution should always reign supreme over personal ambitions saying it is only through unity, tolerance, mutual respect, collective leadership, fairness and that the party can move forward and continue to rule the country.

Having lost 14 seats in the November 2019 general elections, the party must bounce back and win over the hearts and minds of people starting with the upcoming Regional Councils and Local Authorities Elections slated for November 2020.

‘We can only win if we field qualified and competent candidates not because they are team Harambee or team Swapo but because they are qualified, credible and competent in the eyes of Swapo Party and in the eyes of the electorate. Let us not divide ourselves into factions but let us unite as one Swapo. I, therefore, do not want to hear anymore of team Harambee and Team Swapo. There is only one Swapo of Namibia,’ he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency