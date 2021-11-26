Nujoma launches Terrace Bay clean-up campaign

Founding President Sam Nujoma on Wednesday launched an area crusade to mobilise the residents and businesses of Terrace Bay towards a common goal of cleaning up the town and its surroundings.

“I find this cleaning campaign to fit well with the ongoing national and international efforts to manage the environmental sustainability and the efforts of the current generation and for the generations to come,” Nujoma said while launching the clean-up campaign in Terrace Bay, Kunene Region.

Nujoma stated that people’s livelihoods depend on land and marine resources.

“Clean environment is essential for our healthy living. Meaning the more we use the environment without taking care of it, the more it will become polluted with toxins that have a harmful impact on our health and to the health of the ecosystem that sustains us,” said Nujoma.

The former president called on the youth of the Sesfontein Constituency and Namibia at large to embrace patriotism and love for the environment for present and future generations while also participating actively in socio-economic development activities in order to take care of their own destinies.

Kunene Regional Council spokesperson, Tulimekondjo Pandeni noted that the Skeleton Coast Park stretching here is a popular tourism destination, hence it is vital that it is kept clean. Pandeni said the initiative was crucial in abetting other stakeholders such as Namibia Wildlife Resorts and MEFT.

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta stated that being the minister responsible for the environment, the initiative has come at the right time and place, as nations of the world are faced with the challenge of combating environmental pollution which in turn have permanent effects to lives and the environment.

“So it is on that basis that I found this initiative to be very relevant for everyone involved. I find this clean-up campaign as an essential tool for the realisation of the ministry’s objectives. I, therefore, would like to applaud the Kunene Regional Council for spearheading this great initiative,” he said.

Shifeta expressed hope that the regional council and its stakeholders will remain steadfast in prioritising environmental management and adopt the concepts of re-use and recycling waste, “which will definitely reduce damage to our fragile environment”.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency