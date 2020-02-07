Nujoma urges resettled farmers to pay farm lease fees

More than 100 farmers who are resettled by government in the Otjozondjupa Region gathered on Friday for their 6th annual farmers' information sharing session at Otjiwarongo.

The Minister of Lands and Resettlement, Utoni Nujoma officially opened the gathering by saying this annual farmers' information sharing day has become an important event yearly on the calendar of his ministry.

He said the gathering normally brings together all the resettled farmers in the Otjozondjupa Region and joined by different agricultural specialists tasked to present to them on different topics of improving animals and crop farming.

Therefore, let us use this opportunity to engage with these hired agricultural experts. Let us learn and find out the innovative farming methods that will prospers us under different circumstances, he said.

Nujoma said the primary purpose of the information sharing session is to motivate the resettled farmers in the region on government farms to start farming productively and graduate to become very successful commercial farmers.

However, the minister expressed concerns with some of the resettled famers who are allegedly reluctant to pay back to government the lease fees as agreed per the resettlement lease agreement with government on these farming units.

Dear farmers it is important to note that the lease fees are obtained from you so that they can assist government to acquire more farms for resettlement purposes, he said.

Nujoma further warned that the continuous failure to pay these lease fees may result in government to cancel the lease agreements and consequently relocate them, government farming units to other successful applicants.

Otjozondjupa has more 150 farmers who are resettled by government on its farming units.

A similar farmers' information sharing session is also expected to take place during this year in other regions where resettlement programmes also exists, said Nujoma.

