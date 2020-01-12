Nujoma urges Walvis Bay residents to rally behind Topulathana in by-election

Former President Sam Nujoma has urged Walvis Bay Urban constituency residents to rally behind the ruling party's candidate Sirie Kasisi Topulathana in the upcoming constituency council by-election scheduled for 13 January.

In a speech made available to Nampa on Sunday, Nujoma, who was addressing the final campaign rally for the ruling party lavished praise on Topulathana saying she is one of the most dynamic, energetic, focused and humble young leaders in the society.

For the past 12 years, she has dedicated her life to the service of the SWAPO Party and the Community of Walvis Bay. She understands the needs and aspirations of the Walvis Bay residents and has demonstrated the ability to articulate these needs and aspirations very well, Nujoma said.

He added that Topulathana had served the party in various structures, mostly in the SWAPO Party Youth League (SPYL) and the SWAPO Party Women Council (SPWC) in Erongo Region.

The former president added that Topulathana has undertaken to prioritize youth empowerment as a key focus area during her tenure as the Regional Councillor and will promote programs and projects which can facilitate opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship in the Constituency and the region.

Nujoma added that the candidate will spearhead and implement the provision of decent housing which has always been a priority area for the ruling party and government.

He added that the ruling party's candidate will also focus on education by advocating for the establishment of a maritime school in Walvis Bay by the University of Namibia and the establishment of a nursing school in Walvis Bay.

Nujoma added that the Swapo Party had confidence in the capabilities of Topulathana to serve as the Erongo Regional Councillor for the Walvis Bay Constituency.

He further advised the candidate to be a servant leader once elected into office and listen to the plight of the community.

Topulathana is facing stiff challenges form two independent candidates Knowledge Iipinge and community activist Kenneth Iilonga as well as Popular Democratic Movement candidate Richard Hoaeb for the vacant position.

The by-elections in Walvis Bay Constituency was set in motion by the resignation of the sitting councillor Hafeni Ludwig Ndemula in October last year, as required by articles 46 and 47 of the Namibian Constitution.

Source: Namibia Press Agency