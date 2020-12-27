Numerous suicides recorded

A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Wanaheda in Windhoek on Christmas Day.

According to the Namibian Police Force’s serious crime weekend report, the decomposed body of Simon Tjihapera was found hanging in his shack with a rope around the neck. The next of kin are informed and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident on 26 December, the body of 75-year-old Akawa Kandali was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck at Okatseidhi village in the Tsandi Constituency.

Kandali’s next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

A body of 34-year-old Martin Iyambo was also found hanging with a shoelace around the neck in his shack in Wanaheda on 24 December. His next of kin were informed.

At Mariental, the body of 23-year-old Stephni Latoya Joseph was allegedly found hanging from the burglar bars of their home by his brother on 24 December.

An inquest docket was opened and her next of kin were informed.

The police in Mondesa, Swakopmund also opened an inquest docket on 24 December after the body of a man identified as Awala Stefanus Hininguelai was discovered on his bed.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death of the 51-year-old Hininguelai, the report reads.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency