NUST and NamScore busy horning teachers’ skills

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) with the assistance of the Namibia University of Science and Technology and NamScore Sports Consultancy has started training teachers on the different aspects of sports.

The university and NamScore have embarked on empowering physical education school teachers and sports administrators with Professional Sports Education Training (PSET).

PSET is a sports education and training programme that trains teachers in how to run school leagues effectively, solicit sponsorships, market their schools and scout for possible talent.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, NSSU national coordinator Solly Duiker said they have seen how to run school sports differently with federations working with NSSU.

“This has been a challenging year but also an eye-opener in the sense that normally we were looking at the government, but through COVID-19 we have seen that we can do things differently than the usual way and still get results,” he said.

Duiker said the PSET programme, which has the blessings of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, is aimed at improving on how sport is run at school level.

“Our goal is to train at least 30 teachers per region. We started the training with Khomas but we will cover at least 11 regions. This training will continue until December and the remaining regions will then be covered at the beginning of 2021,” he said.

He added that after the Windhoek training, they will concentrate on Omusati before moving on to the Omaheke Region, saying that due to a lack of participants they merged Omusati and Ohangwena for their training later this year.

“This weekend we are planning on going to Omaheke to do a professional education teacher training system with teachers there,” said Duiker.

The national coordinator stated that the NSSU sports calendar will only continue in 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency