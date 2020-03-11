NUST career fair kicks off

A total of 30 exhibitors from corporate companies in Namibia are taking part at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), career fair, aimed at providing students and school learners with career options.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day career fair under the theme ‘Innovation for Economic Revitalisation’ here on Wednesday, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Andrew Niikondo said the event provides an important platform for young people to explore the available options in employment sectors and make well thought career paths.

He noted that there is a trend amongst current cohorts of students to explore entrepreneurial careers and opportunities for work integrated learning, hence the opportunity will allow students to gather information on companies about their entry level positions and career paths.

“The career fair theme focuses on bringing together academia and industry prospective employers and employees for future employment opportunities and revival of our economy,” said Niikondo.

Nust has six faculties which include, Computing and Informatics; Engineering; Health and applied Sciences; Human Sciences; Management sciences; Natural Resources and Spatial Sciences.

Niikondo further urged students and school learners who were present at the event to visit all NUST stalls, among others to get much information as possible from the different faculties they offer.

He finally concluded by quoting a writer Abdul Kalam that once said “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career”.

Source: Namibia Press Agency