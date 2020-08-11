NVF candidates complete CAVB virtual course

Twenty candidates of the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) have successfully completed a three-month sports management virtual learning course hosted by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) from April to June this year.

NVF President, Hillary Imbuwa, told Nampa on Monday 24 candidates were registered for the course on the framework of the implementation of the federation’s new strategic plan to develop technical capacity and strive for the principle of good governance in sport. Four candidates however failed to complete the course.

The online course was conducted under the guidance of the CAVB Academy director, Mohammed Benhamida from Algeria.

“Considering our need, as NVF, to further improve the management of volleyball at every level, this was another great opportunity for volleyball in this country as all knowledge acquired by the candidates is a massive investment in our code and in sport in general,” Imbuwa said.

In order to ensure the maximisation the return on investment, he added, all graduates will be absorbed to serve as volunteers at club, association and national level.

He noted that an online course was best suited to enable volleyball to carry on with some of its planned activities for the year amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that halted all sport activities in the country.

“With the cancellation of all major volleyball activities for the remainder of the 2020 calendar, and depending on how the pandemic will unfold in the coming months, our plan is to at least host one more CAVB certified coaching course by the end of October,” Imbuwa revealed.

He pointed out that the NVF candidates, along with other candidates from countries such as Guinea and Sierra Leone, attended a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by CAVB on Sunday, and their certificates will be delivered in due course.

