NVF re-elects Imbuwa as its president

The Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) during its recent elective congress held at Opuwo in the Kunene Region has re-elected Hillary Dux Imbuwa as its president to lead the federation for the next four years.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, Imbuwa confirmed that former NVF secretary-general Liina Matheus was elected as 1st vice president, while renowned volleyballer Mwita Sikopo is the 2nd vice president in line with the federation’s new constitution.

Imbuwa further stated that the congress also saw the chairperson of Erongo Volleyball Association, Edward Nashi Tomas elected as the first-ever chairperson of the NVF Council.

“The Board of Administration also re-appointed Joseph Amakali and Lahja Kamati as Technical Director and Treasurer, respectively,” the NVF president revealed.

According to him, the secretary-general position is yet to be filled but only after the Board of Administration has carefully looked at the candidates’ curriculum vitae (CV)s.

“The appointment of various departments’ directors will soon be completed after the on-going consultations between the executive committee and the Board of Administration,” Imbuwa explained, adding that the congress also approved various new policy documents.

The approved documents, he said, are, amongst others, the Child Protection Code of Ethics and Information Communication Management Policy, in addition to an amendment made to a number of existing NVF-related documents.

Imbuwa went on to say so far NVF has eight affiliated regional associations covering 13 of the 14 Namibian political regions and plans are underway to establish the ninth regional association in the Omaheke Region next year.

The NVF plans to develop national teams for both indoor and beach volleyball next year in order to remain competitive for the upcoming competitions, he said.

“The congress was attended by observers from the Namibia Sports Commission, who declared that it was conducted in a professional manner and in good spirit,” Imbuwa concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency