NVF to host 13th edition next month

The Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) will host the 13th edition of the Bank Windhoek-NVF Cup (Bank WHK NVF Cup), with the first round of games set for 06 and 07 November at Ongwediva in the Oshana Region.

The second round of games will take place on 04 and 05 December at Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region, under the auspices of the Erongo Volleyball Association (EVA).

NVF secretary-general Donald Doeseb in a media statement said the NVF Cup is regarded as the grand finale of the Namibian volleyball calendar and is usually played over two rounds, with teams playing on a round robin basis.

“The games will see 28 teams for both male and female players from all 14 regions compete in the active volleyball leagues, which translates to 392 players in total,” said Doeseb.

He added that the teams that qualify for the quarter-finals will proceed to the second and final round in Walvis Bay where the champions in the male and female categories will be crowned.

Champions in both categories will represent Namibia at the Zone Six club championships to be held in Maputo, Mozambique in January 2022.

The winners in both categories will walk away with N.dollars 10 000, the runners-up will receive N.dollars 8 000, and the third position will walk away with N.dollars 6 000 while the team in the fourth place will get N.dollars 2 000.

The women’s Revivals Volleyball Club team and men’s Khomas NamPol Volleyball Club are the defending champions of the NVF Cup this year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency