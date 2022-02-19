NWR condemns tourists’ behaviour at Deadvlei

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has condemned the behaviour of a group of tourists who photographed themselves climbing the trees at Deadvlei, which are more than 900 years old.

A media statement issued by NWR on Friday said the photos made the rounds on social media.

“Seeing tourists climb these rather symbolic trees is not only despicable, but goes against the notion of responsible tourism. It is required that operators, hoteliers, government, locals and tourists take responsibility and take action to make tourism more sustainable,” the statement said.

The Deadvlei clay pan in the Namib-Naukluft Park is a major tourist attraction, with its dead camelthorn trees that are over 900 years old. The trees were formed by a change in climate after the dunes encroached on the pan, preventing water from reaching the area where the trees are found. Instead of decomposing, the trees dried out because of the extremely dry climate.

“NWR would like to, in the strongest terms, condemn the irresponsible behaviour of this group of tourists,” the statement said.

It further stated that Namibia’s beauty is characterised by its well maintained and respected tourism sites and these individuals’ unbecoming behaviour goes against what the country stands for as a tourist destination.

NWR urged all visitors to local tourism sites to respect park rules and to desist from behaviour that can destroy such sites.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency