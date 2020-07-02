NWR launches NamLeisure corporate card

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) launches a new NamLeisure Corporate card aimed at giving companies a discount on their events at any of its establishments that are spread across the country.

A media statement issued on Wednesday by NWR’s MICE and Tour Planning Manager, Esther Ndilula said NWR saw the need to introduce a product that would be able to assist companies as they map their way forward post COVID-19.

“Over the years, we have been receiving requests from companies to make use of our facilities for different purposes and after some consultative engagements we saw the opportunity to create NamLeisure,” she said.

She said companies will be spoilt for choice across a variety of NWR’s various resorts encouraging companies to get the card to enjoy its great benefits be it for their meetings, incentives, conferences, events, or team-building exercise.

NWR Chief Marketing Officer, Epson Kasuto said the NamLeisure family already consists of a NamLeisure student card that costs N. dollars 150.00, a NamLeisure Solo for a single person at the cost of N. dollars 250.00, the NamLeisure Plus for two people at the cost of N.dollars 400.00 and the NamLeisure Family for families composed of two adults and two children at the cost of N.dollars 700.00.

“All of these cards are renewable yearly at the cost of price and with a 50 per cent discount on accommodation and a 25 per cent discount on activities, our wish is that companies take advantage of this card to make use of our facilities throughout Namibia at a discounted rate,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency