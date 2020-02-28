NYC appoints National Restructuring Committee

National Youth Council (NYC) has on Friday appointed seven members to the National Restructuring Committee to oversee the implementation of the restructuring process of the Constituency Youth Forums and Regional Youth Forums.

NYC board chairperson Elsarien Katiti made the announcement at a media briefing that took place at NYC head office in Windhoek.

Katiti said that, the Committee members will be in charge of restructuring process of the institution which is a precursor to the 2020 General Assembly until new committee members are elected at the general assembly elections that will be held at Rietfontein in Ondjozondjupa region from 24 to 26 April 2020.

She said that the general assembly is expected to be attended by youths from all 14 regions in all 121 constituencies which all expected to be represented at the general assembly.

Katiti said that, section 5 of NYC Act number three of 2009, recognizes the general assembly as the highest consultative policy and decision making body of NYC, and it meets after every four years to formulate general policies of the council, review the activities of the board and representative council.

It is also responsible for electing the Executive Chairperson, elect and nominate five persons for appointment as members of the board, adopt operational guidelines of the council and consider it, if necessary, implement proposal made by other governing structures in relation to urgent matters, said Katiti.

The newly elected members of the National Restructuring Committee are Sircca Nghitila as chairperson, Dawid Gawaseb as vice chairperson, Ndeshipanda Shaamena secretary, Aletha Hiiko member, Thomas Shapi member, Hitjiua Tjiho member, and Panduleni Nghipandulwa as member as well.

