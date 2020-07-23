NYC Special Representative Council appoints interim board

The National Youth Council (NYC) Special Representative Council has appointed an interim board that will serve until the General Assembly meeting scheduled for later this year, when a new board will be appointed.

This was announced on Wednesday by Special Representative Council Chairperson, Joseph van der Westhuizen, during a media briefing that took place at the NYC head office in Windhoek.

Van der Westhuizen said the decision to appoint an interim board was taken after the previous board’s term ended on 18 May. The Special Representative Council convened a meeting on 18 and 19 May this year, which agreed to appoint an interim board.

He said the council appointed the interim board in accordance with NYC Act 14 of 2009, which gives the council the power to do so as the second highest decision-making body when the General Assembly is not in session.

“The meeting, by majority, rescinded the extension of tenure granted to the then board of NYC by the Minister of Sports, Youth and National Services, Agnes Tjongarero. This led to the dissolution of the board and the establishment of the interim board for recommendation to the minister,” said Van der Westhuizen.

He added that the meeting then nominated five members from the representative council to serve on the interim board.

The interim board members are Eva Awases, Elwin Gariseb, Melinda Magotsi, Marvin Veseevete and Hermann Nakwatumbuh as chairperson.

He further added that young people should be at the core of decision-making by representative council members, and they should be united in order to achieve their objectives, regardless of their political affiliation.

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on all affiliation member organisations to think of the youth they represent when making decisions,” said Van der Westhuizen.

Source: Namibia Press Agency