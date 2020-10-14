Nyerere was instrumental in the attainment of Namibia’s independence: Kapofi

Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Frans Kapofi said former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere played an instrumental role in the attainment of independence for Namibia and other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

He said this in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, on the eve of Nyerere Day which is commemorated on 14 October, the day when Nyerere died in 1999.

Kapofi said when Tanzania gained its independence on 09 December 1961, Nyerere accommodated most of the liberation movements from southern Africa and allowed them to operate from Tanzania. He was also instrumental in the implementation of Resolution 435 adopted by the United Nations (UN) on 29 September 1978, which proposed a ceasefire for the UN to supervise elections in South African-controlled South West Africa, which ultimately led to Namibia gaining its independence.

“Nyerere was instrumental in ensuring that the independence of Namibia is attained, he was very forceful in terms of the implementation of Resolution 435. He gave us counsel on many issues, including Walvis Bay,” said Kapofi.

SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax in a statement on Tuesday said the southern region of Africa is paying tribute to Nyerere for laying a solid foundation for the unity, peace, freedom and socio-economic development that the region is witnessing today.

“SADC will continue to honour such a man of unparalleled commitment to liberation and development,” the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency