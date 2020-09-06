NYS revives dairy plant at Rietfontein

A dairy plant belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS) at Rietfontein which was dormant for many years has now been revived with 150 Brown Swiss breed cattle earmarked for milking.

Rietfontein is situated alongside the B8 road between Kombat and Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region.

NYS executive for agriculture, Dr Gabriel Hangara on Saturday told a delegation who visited the plant and headed by the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero that the milkery area at the centre was idle for many years as it was dilapidated and has undergone renovation in July this year.

His team, he said has started milking 15 Swiss breed cattle for now with the machines since 11 August 2020.

“This number is however expected to increase as they (cattle) are busy giving birth,” he said.

Hangara further noted that his team also purchased new four potable milking machines, 10 milking cans of 40 litres capacity as well as measuring and testing instruments used in the milkery area for health purposes.

He said the dairy plant would benefit trainees during their practicals, which include the milking of the cattle, process fresh milk and package it into boxes for their consumption at the centre and as well sell the surplus to schools around Grootfontein, Otavi and Tsumeb.

On her part, Minister Tjongarero expressed happiness to see the Rietfontein dairy back to its glory days.

She promised to market it to the ministries of health, education and National Planning Commission (NPC) with a plan to solicit a solid market for the milk produced at NYS.

The delegation also toured the newly constructed miller for maize and mahangu grains at the centre.

NYS cultivates maize and mahangu during the rainy seasons on its farms in Otjozondjupa and Ohangwena regions, said the minister in order to achieve self-sustainability and contribute to the national call on food security.

Source: Namibia Press Agency