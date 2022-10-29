NYS trainees graduate in civic training at Rietfontein

Over 380 trainees of the National Youth Service (NYS) at the Rietfontein centre in the Otjozondjupa Region, graduated with certificates on Thursday after the completion of six months of basic civic training.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero officiated at the pass-out parade of the 385 trainees.

Tjongarero in her remarks said the training was largely aimed at instilling discipline in the trainees as well as the good character of patriotism while transforming their physical fitness.

She said the students were jointly trained by 28 instructors of the Namibian Defence Force and the Namibian Police Force who were hired by the NYS on 03 May this year.

“The trainees were recruited from all 121 constituencies of Namibia, and they received certificates of completion,” she said.

Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua in a statement that was delivered on his behalf said the civic training by the NYS is a good course as it reshapes the minds of the young people who wish to study at the institution, which is done before the students start with their specialised technical and vocational training courses.

“This makes me happy to see you completing this first part of your career and we want you to continue to remain disciplined, skilled and patriotic,” he said.

Uerikua further congratulated the trainees and encouraged those interested in venturing into security services to join established companies or start their own.

He also urged those who want to continue specialising in technical and vocational courses offered by NYS to do so in plumbing, auto mechanics, joinery, bricklaying and metal fabrication.

NYS offers other vocational training courses such as hairdressing, hospitality, office administration, crop and animal husbandry, cloth production and heavy-duty driving courses.

The graduation on Thursday was the 12th intake of the NYS in civic training.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency