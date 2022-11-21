Off-duty police officer dies in accident outside Ondangwa

A 28-year-old off-duty police officer died instantly Saturday night after he allegedly fell off a moving vehicle on the Eheke-Ondangwa gravel road in the Ondangwa Constituency of the Oshana Region.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s weekend crime report issued to Nampa on Monday stated that the deceased has been identified by his close relatives as Tangeni Thomas Moongo, who was a constable at Ondangwa.

“He was allegedly travelling as a passenger at the back of a pickup vehicle when he allegedly fell out while it was still moving. Moongo died on the spot due to the severe impact of the accident,” stated NamPol in the report.

A culpable homicide case has been opened at Ondangwa Police Station against the 32-year-old male driver who was operating the vehicle.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency